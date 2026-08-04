Insider Selling: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) CAO Sells 225 Shares

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) CAO David Lee Repp sold 225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.59, for a total value of $29,382.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,233.74. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.42. 1,280,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,263. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.99 and a 52 week high of $143.13. The firm's fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day moving average is $111.47.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

Key Stories Impacting Mohawk Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Mohawk Industries this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,219,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company's stock worth $200,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,347 shares of the company's stock worth $199,948,000 after purchasing an additional 251,012 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,186,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,102,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,513,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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