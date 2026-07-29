Insider Selling: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $614,329.24 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,419 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total value of $614,329.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,788,758.20. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,863 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $464,594.94.

On Monday, July 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 782 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.49, for a total transaction of $203,703.18.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 482 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $101,456.18.

On Friday, May 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 313 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $64,528.08.

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Natera Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.82. 925,147 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day moving average of $221.65. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $288.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of -155.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 244 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Natera by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Natera from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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