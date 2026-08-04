Insider Selling: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Director Sells $33,624.30 in Stock

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) Director Yue Zhuge sold 570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $33,624.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,384. The trade was a 26.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yue Zhuge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Yue Zhuge sold 1,600 shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $95,280.00.

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New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of EDU opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EDU. New Street Research set a $56.50 price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EDU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,697.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,610,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,370 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 1,955,430 shares of the company's stock worth $107,607,000 after purchasing an additional 374,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,526,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 837,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 240,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13,865.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 742,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,846,000 after purchasing an additional 736,934 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group NYSE: EDU is one of China's leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company's offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental's curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

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