Insider Selling: New York Times (NYSE:NYT) EVP Sells 4,121 Shares of Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $320,819.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,133,496. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Bardeen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, William Bardeen sold 13,000 shares of New York Times stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,034,280.00.

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New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.39. 1,556,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,412. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.78.

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Institutional Trading of New York Times

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 35.1% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in New York Times by 821.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,792 shares of the company's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in New York Times by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company's stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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