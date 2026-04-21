Insider Selling: Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB - Get Free Report) insider Dongfang Liu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,360. This represents a 73.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NYSE NUVB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,549. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 325.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial set a $13.00 price objective on Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nuvation Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company's stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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