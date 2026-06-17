Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.69 on Wednesday, hitting $298.20. 2,822,147 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $339.95. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $275.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,748 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 20,211 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% during the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 1,550 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 235.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,251 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,581 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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