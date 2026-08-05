Insider Selling: ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) CFO Sells 11,473 Shares

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) CFO Mann Lindsay Drucker sold 11,473 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $173,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,577,829.20. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Mann Lindsay Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Mann Lindsay Drucker sold 109,602 shares of ODDITY Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,653,894.18.

On Monday, June 1st, Mann Lindsay Drucker sold 9,603 shares of ODDITY Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $129,064.32.

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ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

ODD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. 600,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $64.23.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $197.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.87 million. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODD. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ODDITY Tech from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $25.39.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in ODDITY Tech by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,122,641 shares of the company's stock worth $286,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,921 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,485 shares of the company's stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the period. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the first quarter worth $2,789,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

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