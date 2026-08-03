Insider Selling: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $387,908.30 in Stock

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) VP Paulo Henrique Bolgar sold 2,897 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $387,908.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at $512,970.90. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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PACCAR Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,879,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.12. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business's fifty day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. PACCAR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,731,000. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 149,801 shares of the company's stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PACCAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCAR

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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