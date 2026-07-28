Insider Selling: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) insider Da Silva Ricardo Dutra sold 25,000 shares of PagSeguro Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $231,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts: Sign Up

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. 726,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,545. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm had revenue of $642.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Autonomous Res cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 63,981 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 54,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 103,994 shares of the company's stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PagSeguro Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PagSeguro Digital wasn't on the list.

While PagSeguro Digital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here