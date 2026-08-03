Insider Selling: Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) CEO Sells 211,483 Shares

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 211,483 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $3,707,296.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,807,552.21. This represents a 56.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kurt James Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Kurt James Wolf sold 413,266 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $7,484,247.26.

On Thursday, July 30th, Kurt James Wolf sold 430,443 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $7,846,975.89.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Kurt James Wolf sold 316,280 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $5,408,388.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Kurt James Wolf sold 55,861 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $944,609.51.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Kurt James Wolf sold 150,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Kurt James Wolf sold 322,829 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $5,617,224.60.

On Thursday, June 11th, Kurt James Wolf sold 210,871 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $3,589,024.42.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Kurt James Wolf sold 281,117 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $4,759,310.81.

On Friday, May 22nd, Kurt James Wolf sold 40,476 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $632,235.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Kurt James Wolf sold 389,161 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $6,105,936.09.

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Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.03. 3,119,058 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,568. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.94 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 10.04%.The business's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,424 shares of the technology company's stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $96,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,488 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 72,437 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 195,309 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PBI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $17.30 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pitney Bowes from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pitney Bowes

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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