Insider Selling: Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) CEO Sells 413,266 Shares of Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 413,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $7,484,247.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,226,859.93. This trade represents a 77.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kurt James Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Kurt James Wolf sold 211,483 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $3,707,296.99.

On Thursday, July 30th, Kurt James Wolf sold 430,443 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $7,846,975.89.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Kurt James Wolf sold 316,280 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $5,408,388.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Kurt James Wolf sold 55,861 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $944,609.51.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Kurt James Wolf sold 150,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Kurt James Wolf sold 322,829 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $5,617,224.60.

On Thursday, June 11th, Kurt James Wolf sold 210,871 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $3,589,024.42.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Kurt James Wolf sold 281,117 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $4,759,310.81.

On Friday, May 22nd, Kurt James Wolf sold 40,476 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $632,235.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Kurt James Wolf sold 389,161 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $6,105,936.09.

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Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $18.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,119,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,568. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $453.94 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. Pitney Bowes's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Pitney Bowes's payout ratio is 32.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Financial LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $200,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at $12,950,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,865 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 92,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Pitney Bowes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.30 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pitney Bowes presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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