Insider Selling: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Sells 108,959 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard Kohn III sold 108,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $129,661.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,703,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,787,643.38. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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PLBY Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 798,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. Analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in PLBY Group by 7,468.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 192.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 124,310 shares of the company's stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 81,792 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 57.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLBY. Zacks Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of "Sell".

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About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.

In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.

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