Insider Selling: Regional Management (NYSE:RM) CAO Sells $64,000.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) CAO Steven Barnette sold 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $733,840. This represents a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Regional Management Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 77,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,258. The stock has a market cap of $371.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 49.92, a current ratio of 49.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of ($165.49) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.88%.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Regional Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Regional Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regional Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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