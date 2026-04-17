Insider Selling: Regional Management (NYSE:RM) EVP Sells 2,961 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) EVP Brian Fisher sold 2,961 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $115,330.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,080,667.75. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Regional Management Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE RM traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $40.04. 95,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 49.92 and a current ratio of 49.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $373.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of ($165.49) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Regional Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Regional Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Regional Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RM

Regional Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regional Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical and market signals supporting buying — RM is trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages with volume above average, and the stock shows a low P/E (~9), which can attract value and momentum buyers. Read More.

Technical and market signals supporting buying — RM is trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages with volume above average, and the stock shows a low P/E (~9), which can attract value and momentum buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend income appeal — Regional Management recently paid a quarterly dividend (paid Mar 12) equal to a $1.20 annualized payout (~3.1% yield) with a modest payout ratio (~27%), a factor that can support demand from income-focused investors. Read More.

Dividend income appeal — Regional Management recently paid a quarterly dividend (paid Mar 12) equal to a $1.20 annualized payout (~3.1% yield) with a modest payout ratio (~27%), a factor that can support demand from income-focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Major shareholder activity but still heavily invested — Forager Fund L.P. sold multiple tranches across Apr 14–16 (~37,800 shares, ≈$1.44M) but remains a >10% holder, so the sales trimmed exposure rather than an outright exit. Read More.

Major shareholder activity but still heavily invested — Forager Fund L.P. sold multiple tranches across Apr 14–16 (~37,800 shares, ≈$1.44M) but remains a >10% holder, so the sales trimmed exposure rather than an outright exit. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated ticker noise — A press release about Roxmore Resources expanding land at its Converse gold project uses the ticker RM on other exchanges (TSX/OTCQX) but is not related to Regional Management NYSE: RM ; ignore for RM fundamental analysis. Read More.

Unrelated ticker noise — A press release about Roxmore Resources expanding land at its Converse gold project uses the ticker RM on other exchanges (TSX/OTCQX) but is not related to Regional Management ; ignore for RM fundamental analysis. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling from EVP Brian J. Fisher — Multiple filings show Fisher sold several tranches (totaling thousands of shares across Apr 14–17) reducing his stake by double‑digit percentages in some filings; one sale was disclosed as covering tax withholding from equity vesting, but repeated sales can dent near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling from EVP Brian J. Fisher — Multiple filings show Fisher sold several tranches (totaling thousands of shares across Apr 14–17) reducing his stake by double‑digit percentages in some filings; one sale was disclosed as covering tax withholding from equity vesting, but repeated sales can dent near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large EVP sale by Harpreet Rana — Filings show Rana sold ~17,987 shares across Apr 14–15 (one tranche cut her holding by ~32%), a sizable insider reduction that may pressure investor sentiment. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Regional Management by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,468 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Regional Management by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,120 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,988 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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