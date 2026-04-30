Insider Selling: Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Major Shareholder Sells 2,916 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $112,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 948,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,515,633. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 2,101 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $83,178.59.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,788 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $232,561.84.

On Monday, April 20th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $595,200.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,173 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $276,590.88.

On Thursday, April 16th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,827 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $493,582.96.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 17,602 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $669,932.12.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,398 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $281,271.96.

Get Regional Management alerts: Sign Up

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of RM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 84,078 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,939. The company has a quick ratio of 49.92, a current ratio of 49.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $347.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $161.65 million.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Regional Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Regional Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 45.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 60,744 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 7.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,851 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Regional Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regional Management

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regional Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regional Management wasn't on the list.

While Regional Management currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here