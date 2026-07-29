Insider Selling: Reliance (NYSE:RS) SVP Sells 2,353 Shares of Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) SVP William Smith II sold 2,353 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.21, for a total transaction of $974,636.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,394 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,188.74. This trade represents a 10.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS stock traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $403.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 350,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,923. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.97 and a 200-day moving average of $349.34. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.31 and a twelve month high of $419.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.80. Reliance had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth $207,691,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Reliance by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,247,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $631,224,000 after purchasing an additional 484,286 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Reliance by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,708,756 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $479,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343,598 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Reliance by 1,019.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,874 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 311,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Reliance by 4,419.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 274,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $378.00 to $376.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Reliance from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance from $378.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $378.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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