Insider Selling: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Sells 5,586 Shares

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 5,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $29,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,168,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,173.75. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Erez Shachar sold 7,909 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $41,047.71.

On Monday, July 20th, Erez Shachar sold 27,600 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $145,452.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Erez Shachar sold 78,800 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $402,668.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Erez Shachar sold 82,103 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $427,756.63.

On Friday, July 10th, Erez Shachar sold 24,328 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $126,992.16.

On Thursday, July 9th, Erez Shachar sold 64,800 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $338,256.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Erez Shachar sold 64,349 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $333,327.82.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Erez Shachar sold 148,221 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $781,124.67.

On Monday, July 6th, Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $806,155.92.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $1,348,988.92.

Get Riskified alerts: Sign Up

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of Riskified stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. 456,316 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,858. Riskified Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.31 million, a P/E ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Riskified this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target for Riskified to $5.50 from $5.25 while maintaining a “Market Perform” rating. The broader analyst consensus remains a “Hold,” with a $6.00 average price target, implying potential upside from recent levels. Riskified analyst ratings and insider trading report

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target for Riskified to $5.50 from $5.25 while maintaining a “Market Perform” rating. The broader analyst consensus remains a “Hold,” with a $6.00 average price target, implying potential upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors continue to hold substantial positions in Riskified, representing approximately 58.98% of outstanding shares. Several funds, including Millennium Management, State Street and Monimus Capital Management, increased their holdings in recent reporting periods, providing a measure of institutional support. Riskified institutional ownership report

Institutional investors continue to hold substantial positions in Riskified, representing approximately 58.98% of outstanding shares. Several funds, including Millennium Management, State Street and Monimus Capital Management, increased their holdings in recent reporting periods, providing a measure of institutional support. Neutral Sentiment: Riskified’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.05 per share versus a $0.04 consensus estimate and revenue of $88.27 million versus an $87.72 million forecast. Nevertheless, analysts still expect a small full-year loss, and the company’s net margin remains negative.

Riskified’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.05 per share versus a $0.04 consensus estimate and revenue of $88.27 million versus an $87.72 million forecast. Nevertheless, analysts still expect a small full-year loss, and the company’s net margin remains negative. Negative Sentiment: Director Erez Shachar has continued selling Riskified shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Recent disclosed sales included 78,800 shares for $402,668, 27,600 shares for $145,452 and 7,909 shares for $41,048. Across the reported July transactions, he sold more than 1.3 million shares, although he still owned approximately 1.2 million shares after the latest sale. The planned nature of the transactions reduces their signaling value, but the sustained selling can weigh on investor sentiment. Riskified director insider selling alert

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSKD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Riskified

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Riskified, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Riskified wasn't on the list.

While Riskified currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here