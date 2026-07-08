Insider Selling: Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) CEO Sells $94,014,160.01 in Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) CEO Peter Beck sold 986,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $94,014,160.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,013,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,635,839.99. This represents a 19.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Peter Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Peter Beck sold 990,960 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $82,110,945.60.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Peter Beck sold 1,298,622 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $110,278,980.24.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.35. 19,100,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,141,436. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of -260.47 and a beta of 2.54. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.57 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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