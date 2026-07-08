Insider Selling: Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Sells 12,820 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $1,084,315.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 303,611 shares in the company, valued at $25,679,418.38. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $1,125,339.60.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,053,291.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $16,809,393.16.

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Rubrik Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE RBRK traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.19. 2,773,030 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBRK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rubrik

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Essential Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 99.3% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Rubrik by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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