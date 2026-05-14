Insider Selling: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells 2,554 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $70,158.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 111,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,508.88. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,480 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $64,529.60.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,731 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $46,113.84.

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Samsara Trading Up 1.7%

IOT traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 4,502,457 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,553,471. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,398.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC now owns 556,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,733,000 after buying an additional 175,411 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,322 shares of the company's stock worth $64,379,000 after acquiring an additional 286,193 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its stake in Samsara by 13.9% during the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 313,987 shares of the company's stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Samsara by 227.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,122 shares of the company's stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 45,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Samsara by 7.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,801,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,617,000 after purchasing an additional 252,681 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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