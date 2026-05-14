Insider Selling: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 168,272 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 168,272 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,809,213.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,416. The trade was a 91.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 95,628 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,626,901.16.

On Thursday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,958 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,078,573.42.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,067 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,529,296.35.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 103,875 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $3,064,312.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,562 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $2,701,804.76.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 167,338 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $4,451,190.80.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,381 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $321,499.57.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 116,576 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $3,707,116.80.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 136,943 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $4,305,487.92.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00.

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Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 4,502,457 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553,471. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,398.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.29. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Samsara by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Samsara by 6,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Samsara by 953.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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