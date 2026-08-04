Insider Selling: Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Insider Sells 600 Shares

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.16, for a total value of $697,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,928,176.40. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bernard Shek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00.

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Sandisk Stock Up 10.8%

Sandisk stock traded up $139.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,427.62. 14,484,710 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,390,498. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $2,354.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,722.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,135.35. The company has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 5.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Sandisk during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 114.3% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDK. Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore set a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,811.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI memory standardization strengthens Sandisk’s growth opportunity. Sandisk and SK hynix released the first Open Compute Project technical specification for High Bandwidth Flash (HBF), with Google involved in the broader effort. The standard is intended to support AI inference and could help create a new market for Sandisk’s flash-storage technology. Sandisk and SK hynix Advance Global Standardization of High Bandwidth Flash

Sandisk and SK hynix released the first Open Compute Project technical specification for High Bandwidth Flash (HBF), with Google involved in the broader effort. The standard is intended to support AI inference and could help create a new market for Sandisk’s flash-storage technology. Positive Sentiment: New QLC technology targets AI and data-intensive workloads. Sandisk and Kioxia unveiled 10th-generation QLC 3D flash memory with industry-leading bit density. The technology could improve storage capacity and economics for cloud platforms, AI infrastructure and other high-volume applications. New 3D Flash Memory Technology from Kioxia and Sandisk

Sandisk and Kioxia unveiled 10th-generation QLC 3D flash memory with industry-leading bit density. The technology could improve storage capacity and economics for cloud platforms, AI infrastructure and other high-volume applications. Positive Sentiment: Investors are positioning ahead of earnings. Sandisk is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results after Wednesday’s close. Analysts expect AI data-center demand, enterprise SSD sales, firmer NAND pricing and adoption of TLC and QLC products to support revenue and margins. Some bullish previews project a revenue beat and non-GAAP earnings of roughly $36 per share. Can Strong Data Center and Edge Boost SNDK’s Top Line in Q4 Earnings?

Sandisk is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results after Wednesday’s close. Analysts expect AI data-center demand, enterprise SSD sales, firmer NAND pricing and adoption of TLC and QLC products to support revenue and margins. Some bullish previews project a revenue beat and non-GAAP earnings of roughly $36 per share. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary has turned more constructive. Several previews argue that the prior selloff reflected sector-wide forced selling and macro concerns rather than company-specific deterioration. Analysts cite multi-year contracts, enterprise SSD demand and the potential Stargate data-center ramp as reasons for a possible rebound. Sandisk Q4 Preview From A Bear

Several previews argue that the prior selloff reflected sector-wide forced selling and macro concerns rather than company-specific deterioration. Analysts cite multi-year contracts, enterprise SSD demand and the potential Stargate data-center ramp as reasons for a possible rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings remain the immediate test. Investors will watch shipment growth versus pricing, enterprise and data-center demand, customer commitments, contract coverage for fiscal 2027 and first-quarter margin guidance. The options market implies substantial post-earnings volatility. Sandisk and Western Digital Earnings Preview

Investors will watch shipment growth versus pricing, enterprise and data-center demand, customer commitments, contract coverage for fiscal 2027 and first-quarter margin guidance. The options market implies substantial post-earnings volatility. Negative Sentiment: Key risks include NAND oversupply and sustainability of margins. A bearish view notes that prior gains were driven more by average selling prices than shipment growth. Rising Chinese production, potential YMTC pricing pressure and variable pricing in Sandisk’s long-term contracts could limit future upside. Sandisk Q4 Earnings Preview

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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