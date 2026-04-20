Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $921,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,645,000. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $888,800.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $843,900.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $857,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $867,100.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $826,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $806,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $800,600.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $807,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $851,700.00.

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SEA Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $91.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. SEA's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/valuation argument — A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded SE, arguing ~22x P/E looks attractive given strong revenue and EBITDA growth and stable contributions from Garena and Monee, supporting a recovery thesis. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/valuation argument — A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded SE, arguing ~22x P/E looks attractive given strong revenue and EBITDA growth and stable contributions from Garena and Monee, supporting a recovery thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokers remain constructive — Multiple sell‑side firms maintain buy/outperform ratings and MarketBeat shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus with a material upside to current levels, which can attract buyers if fundamentals hold. Read More.

Brokers remain constructive — Multiple sell‑side firms maintain buy/outperform ratings and MarketBeat shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus with a material upside to current levels, which can attract buyers if fundamentals hold. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small routine insider sales — Executives like Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang sold small lots (800 shares each) at ~ $88.89; these look like routine diversification rather than a definitive red flag. Read More.

Small routine insider sales — Executives like Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang sold small lots (800 shares each) at ~ $88.89; these look like routine diversification rather than a definitive red flag. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership concentration — Roughly ~60% of SE is held by institutions; that concentration can amplify moves in either direction but also reflects continued professional investor interest. Read More.

Institutional ownership concentration — Roughly ~60% of SE is held by institutions; that concentration can amplify moves in either direction but also reflects continued professional investor interest. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma executed very large block sales (hundreds of thousands of shares across filings, totaling ~$30M+), significantly trimming his stake; large director sales typically weigh on sentiment and liquidity. Read More.

Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma executed very large block sales (hundreds of thousands of shares across filings, totaling ~$30M+), significantly trimming his stake; large director sales typically weigh on sentiment and liquidity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO sale — COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares (~3% of his holding) at ~ $88.88; multiple senior‑level sales this month amplify negative optics for near‑term sentiment. Read More.

COO sale — COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares (~3% of his holding) at ~ $88.88; multiple senior‑level sales this month amplify negative optics for near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed Q1 results — SE beat revenue but missed EPS ($0.63 vs. $0.91 est.), showing strong top‑line growth but earnings/margin variability that keeps short‑term sentiment fragile. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $166.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 2,860.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 114.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in SEA by 539.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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