Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells $2,168,200.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $2,168,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,345,600. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $2,132,400.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $2,073,800.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,998,200.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,252,400.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $2,278,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $2,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $2,017,800.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $926,300.00.

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SEA Stock Performance

SE stock opened at $108.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEA by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,282,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in SEA by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 5.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $135,999,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Sea has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with a reported average price target of $155.54, implying potential upside if the company maintains strong e-commerce growth and profitability. Earlier targets from Barclays and TD Cowen were also raised, although JPMorgan reduced its target while retaining an overweight rating.

Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Sea has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with a reported average price target of $155.54, implying potential upside if the company maintains strong e-commerce growth and profitability. Earlier targets from Barclays and TD Cowen were also raised, although JPMorgan reduced its target while retaining an overweight rating. Positive Sentiment: Sea’s latest reported quarter showed strong operating momentum, with revenue increasing 46.6% year over year to $7.10 billion, exceeding expectations of $6.46 billion. This growth and management’s reaffirmed outlook for Shopee and adjusted EBITDA continue to support the bullish case.

Sea’s latest reported quarter showed strong operating momentum, with revenue increasing 46.6% year over year to $7.10 billion, exceeding expectations of $6.46 billion. This growth and management’s reaffirmed outlook for Shopee and adjusted EBITDA continue to support the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Sea will release second-quarter 2026 results before the U.S. market opens on August 11 and host a conference call afterward. The report is a significant near-term catalyst, with investors likely focused on Shopee gross merchandise volume, margins, digital financial services and full-year guidance. Sea Limited to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results

Sea will release second-quarter 2026 results before the U.S. market opens on August 11 and host a conference call afterward. The report is a significant near-term catalyst, with investors likely focused on Shopee gross merchandise volume, margins, digital financial services and full-year guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Sea has attracted increased investor attention, which may be contributing to trading interest but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Sea Limited Attracting Investor Attention

Sea has attracted increased investor attention, which may be contributing to trading interest but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is the main counterweight. COO Gang Ye sold 80,000 shares across four recent transactions for approximately $8.3 million, while Yanjun Wang sold 3,600 shares for about $372,000. The repeated sales reduced their holdings and could raise concerns about insider conviction, although the transactions may also reflect personal financial planning rather than a change in business expectations. SEA Insider Selling

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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