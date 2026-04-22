Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) Director Sells 168,399 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) Director David Ma sold 168,399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $15,061,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 303,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,168,831.04. This trade represents a 35.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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SEA Stock Down 2.9%

SE stock opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an "Overweight" rating, leaving a large implied upside vs. the current price — a constructive analyst view that can support buying interest. Read More.

JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an "Overweight" rating, leaving a large implied upside vs. the current price — a constructive analyst view that can support buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors have been increasing positions (e.g., Fred Alger, Oversea Chinese Bank, SG Americas, Charles Lim, Tennessee Dept. of Treasury), signaling continued institutional support and offsetting some selling pressure from insiders. Read More.

Several institutional investors have been increasing positions (e.g., Fred Alger, Oversea Chinese Bank, SG Americas, Charles Lim, Tennessee Dept. of Treasury), signaling continued institutional support and offsetting some selling pressure from insiders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: An Alger Mid Cap investor letter noted fund underperformance and trading activity in Q1 — comments like this can prompt rebalancing by active managers but don’t directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More.

An Alger Mid Cap investor letter noted fund underperformance and trading activity in Q1 — comments like this can prompt rebalancing by active managers but don’t directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling was disclosed this week and is the clearest near-term negative: Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (114,094 on Apr 16 and 145,072 on Apr 17 — ~259k shares total), COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares, and other insiders (including Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang) sold multiple tranches at ~ $90–$92. The size/timing of these sales can create selling pressure and raise short-term confidence concerns. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after purchasing an additional 521,782 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $135,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,431 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of SEA by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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