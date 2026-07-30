Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $163,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,180. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $127,800.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $124,896.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $119,580.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $168,525.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $169,995.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $129,420.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $125,604.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $120,720.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,590.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $90,220.00.

Get SEA alerts: Sign Up

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $108.09 on Thursday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

More SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Sea has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with a reported average price target of $155.54, implying potential upside if the company maintains strong e-commerce growth and profitability. Earlier targets from Barclays and TD Cowen were also raised, although JPMorgan reduced its target while retaining an overweight rating.

Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Sea has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with a reported average price target of $155.54, implying potential upside if the company maintains strong e-commerce growth and profitability. Earlier targets from Barclays and TD Cowen were also raised, although JPMorgan reduced its target while retaining an overweight rating. Positive Sentiment: Sea’s latest reported quarter showed strong operating momentum, with revenue increasing 46.6% year over year to $7.10 billion, exceeding expectations of $6.46 billion. This growth and management’s reaffirmed outlook for Shopee and adjusted EBITDA continue to support the bullish case.

Sea’s latest reported quarter showed strong operating momentum, with revenue increasing 46.6% year over year to $7.10 billion, exceeding expectations of $6.46 billion. This growth and management’s reaffirmed outlook for Shopee and adjusted EBITDA continue to support the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Sea will release second-quarter 2026 results before the U.S. market opens on August 11 and host a conference call afterward. The report is a significant near-term catalyst, with investors likely focused on Shopee gross merchandise volume, margins, digital financial services and full-year guidance. Sea Limited to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results

Sea will release second-quarter 2026 results before the U.S. market opens on August 11 and host a conference call afterward. The report is a significant near-term catalyst, with investors likely focused on Shopee gross merchandise volume, margins, digital financial services and full-year guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Sea has attracted increased investor attention, which may be contributing to trading interest but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Sea Limited Attracting Investor Attention

Sea has attracted increased investor attention, which may be contributing to trading interest but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is the main counterweight. COO Gang Ye sold 80,000 shares across four recent transactions for approximately $8.3 million, while Yanjun Wang sold 3,600 shares for about $372,000. The repeated sales reduced their holdings and could raise concerns about insider conviction, although the transactions may also reflect personal financial planning rather than a change in business expectations. SEA Insider Selling

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in SEA by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SE

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEA wasn't on the list.

While SEA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here