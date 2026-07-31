Insider Selling: SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) CFO Sells 60,823 Shares of Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 60,823 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $554,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 411,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,755,780.16. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jesus Llorca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Jesus Llorca sold 1,386 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $11,101.86.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jesus Llorca sold 1,649 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $13,224.98.

On Monday, June 29th, Jesus Llorca sold 14,461 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $116,121.83.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jesus Llorca sold 11,963 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $95,464.74.

On Monday, June 22nd, Jesus Llorca sold 14,432 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $111,559.36.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts: Sign Up

SEACOR Marine Price Performance

NYSE:SMHI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.43. 116,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $255.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.10. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.36. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.The company had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,718 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,553 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,185 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEACOR Marine has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEACOR Marine

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine NYSE: SMHI is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings' offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEACOR Marine, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEACOR Marine wasn't on the list.

While SEACOR Marine currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here