Insider Selling: Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $21,601,582.75 in Stock

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Ryan sold 253,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $21,601,582.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,006,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,779,573. This trade represents a 20.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Service Corporation International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,455,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.57. Service Corporation International has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $90.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Service Corporation International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SCI. Weiss Ratings lowered Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Service Corporation International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Service Corporation International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Corporation International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,451,153 shares of the company's stock worth $269,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,151 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company's stock.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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