Insider Selling: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $8.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 50,738,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,358,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,962,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore increased their price target on ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp set a $85.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.89.

View Our Latest Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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