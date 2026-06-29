Insider Selling: Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) CFO Sells 5,574 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 5,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $945,071.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 306,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,040,151.05. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lee Dickson Brading also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Lee Dickson Brading sold 4,426 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $731,130.94.

On Thursday, June 18th, Lee Dickson Brading sold 3,920 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $629,748.00.

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Sezzle Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SEZL stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $170.70. The stock had a trading volume of 647,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 6.96. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The company's 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 87.46% and a net margin of 30.83%.Sezzle's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,955,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sezzle by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company's stock worth $118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 587,129 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sezzle by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 378,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEZL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEZL

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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