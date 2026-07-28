Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Sells $188,299.26 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $188,299.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 367,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,244.32. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 38,914,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,471,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after buying an additional 3,900,895 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,299,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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