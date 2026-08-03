Insider Selling: Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) CFO Sells 8,346 Shares of Stock

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK - Get Free Report) CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $42,814.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,033.02. This trade represents a 28.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen James Bagley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Stephen James Bagley sold 1,200 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $6,096.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Stephen James Bagley sold 3,454 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $18,755.22.

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Sono-Tek Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 53,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,423. Sono-Tek Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 million, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of -0.03.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 9.62%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek Corporation will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sono-Tek to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOTK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sono-Tek by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sono-Tek by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Sono-Tek by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sono-Tek by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company's stock.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company's core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.

The company's product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.

Further Reading

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