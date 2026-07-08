Insider Selling: SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Chairman Sells $93,376.80 in Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) Chairman Jurgi Camblong sold 17,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $93,376.80. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,541,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,124.16. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 22,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $118,051.50.

On Thursday, June 25th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,373 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $7,826.10.

On Friday, June 26th, Jurgi Camblong sold 50,069 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $290,400.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $44,540.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $23,372.06.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,473 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $87,365.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jurgi Camblong sold 43,129 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $213,919.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,399 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $20,939.24.

On Friday, April 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $57,735.04.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $9,243.00.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 311,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $463.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting SOPHiA GENETICS

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Positive Sentiment: The recent insider transactions were mostly conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans and tied to equity-award vesting and tax withholding, which makes them look administrative rather than a sign of deteriorating business prospects. Article Title

The recent insider transactions were mostly conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans and tied to equity-award vesting and tax withholding, which makes them look administrative rather than a sign of deteriorating business prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple top executives and directors, including Chairman Jurgi Camblong, CEO Ross Muken, CFO George Cardoza, CTO Abhimanyu Verma, and others, disclosed share sales on the same date, increasing investor attention on insider activity. Article Title

Multiple top executives and directors, including Chairman Jurgi Camblong, CEO Ross Muken, CFO George Cardoza, CTO Abhimanyu Verma, and others, disclosed share sales on the same date, increasing investor attention on insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Even though the sales were pre-planned, the clustering of insider disposals can still weigh on sentiment near term because it may be seen as added supply and a possible cap on upside. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOPH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOPH

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,130.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter worth $1,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409,242 shares of the company's stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth about $2,157,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company's stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

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