Insider Selling: Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) CFO Sells $716,775.00 in Stock

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) CFO Scott Burrows sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $716,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,365,286.58. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.35. 1,037,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,070. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $108.14. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 3.03.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.40. Analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,171,996 shares of the company's stock worth $136,675,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,189,000 after purchasing an additional 984,344 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,783,225 shares of the company's stock worth $190,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,492,541 shares of the company's stock worth $114,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,388,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,239,000 after purchasing an additional 400,161 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Spyre Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

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