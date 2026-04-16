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Insider Selling: Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Insider Sells 91,559 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Staffline Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: On April 14 Thomas Spain sold 91,559 shares at GBX 44 for a total of £40,285.96.
  • Pattern of activity: Spain has been a net seller this year — recent sales include 162,500 shares on Mar 20 (GBX 42), 86,599 on Feb 6 and 138,610 on Jan 28 (both GBX 51), alongside a smaller purchase of 17,408 shares on Feb 13 (GBX 51).
  • Stock context: Staffline opened at GBX 44.94 (up ~3.3%), with a 12‑month range of GBX 25.40–52.50, market cap ~£50.9M and a P/E of 11.83.
  • Five stocks we like better than Staffline Group.

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF - Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 91,559 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 44, for a total transaction of £40,285.96.

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 20th, Thomas Spain sold 162,500 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42, for a total transaction of £68,250.
  • On Friday, February 13th, Thomas Spain acquired 17,408 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 per share, for a total transaction of £8,878.08.
  • On Friday, February 6th, Thomas Spain sold 86,599 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51, for a total value of £44,165.49.
  • On Wednesday, January 28th, Thomas Spain sold 138,610 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51, for a total value of £70,691.10.

Staffline Group Stock Up 3.3%

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 44.94 on Thursday. Staffline Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Staffline Group (LON:STAF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Staffline Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 earnings per share for the current year.

About Staffline Group

(Get Free Report)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets and retail, drinks, driving, food processing, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. It also offers adult and prison education, skills-based employability programmes and support, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions; branches, permanent, and contract recruitment solutions; generalist recruitment services; workforce recruitment and management to industry customers; and technical and engineering recruitment services.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

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