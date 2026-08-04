Insider Selling: Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Insider Sells 62,000 Shares

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) insider Frank Lanuto sold 62,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 491,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,162,125.42. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of STGW stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,147,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,232. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.17 and a beta of 1.25. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Stagwell had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 0.53%.The business had revenue of $786.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the first quarter worth $846,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 34.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 20,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STGW. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Stagwell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stagwell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STGW

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

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