Insider Selling: Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Major Shareholder Sells 325,000 Shares of Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc sold 325,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 574,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,498.75. This represents a 36.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

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Surrozen Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. 53,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,306. The firm has a market cap of $224.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. Surrozen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($11.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($10.56). The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Research analysts expect that Surrozen, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Surrozen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Report on Surrozen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Surrozen by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Surrozen by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company's stock.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

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