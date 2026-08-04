Insider Selling: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Insider Sells $368,400.00 in Stock

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) insider Alex Zhuangzhuang Peng sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $185,968.32. The trade was a 66.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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TAL Education Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TAL opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.08. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $758.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $719.40 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 28.43%. Equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,668 shares of the company's stock worth $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 277,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,060,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,945 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 9,233,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,365,000 after purchasing an additional 541,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,818,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,303,000 after purchasing an additional 265,138 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAL. New Street Research set a $13.60 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TAL Education Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China's largest private education firms.

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