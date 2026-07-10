Insider Selling: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Sells $1,910,168.76 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 33,284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $1,910,168.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 167,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,627,918.57. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Ryan Fukushima sold 10,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Ryan Fukushima sold 13,550 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $597,148.50.

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Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 3.46. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $348.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. Tempus AI's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Tempus AI by 293.4% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tempus AI by 1.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempus AI by 44.5% during the first quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TEM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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