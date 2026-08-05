Insider Selling: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Sells 23,818 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 23,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $1,100,153.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,819.55. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Ryan Fukushima sold 33,284 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $1,910,168.76.

On Monday, July 6th, Ryan Fukushima sold 10,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Ryan Fukushima sold 13,550 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $597,148.50.

Get Tempus AI alerts: Sign Up

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. 3,489,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,125. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 3.58.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 17.77%.The company had revenue of $382.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Tempus AI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tempus AI by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tempus AI by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEM has been the topic of several research reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Tempus AI to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tempus AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Tempus AI from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Tempus AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tempus AI wasn't on the list.

While Tempus AI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here