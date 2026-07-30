Insider Selling: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Lefkofsky sold 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,412,000. The trade was a 55.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.29. 7,441,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,614. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business's 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 22.20%.The business had revenue of $382.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Tempus AI's quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered Tempus AI to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 293.4% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 1.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company's stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 44.5% in the first quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Tempus reported an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, substantially narrower than the $0.14 analyst estimate and improved from a $0.22 loss a year earlier. Revenue rose 21.6% year over year to $382.49 million, slightly above the $379.69 million consensus. Tempus AI Q2 earnings report

Tempus reported an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, substantially narrower than the $0.14 analyst estimate and improved from a $0.22 loss a year earlier. Revenue rose 21.6% year over year to $382.49 million, slightly above the $379.69 million consensus. Positive Sentiment: Core diagnostics growth and AI investments supported the quarter. Management said investments in artificial intelligence are driving strong growth in the company’s two largest businesses, particularly Oncology Diagnostics. The company also cited progress in data and modeling capabilities, supporting its precision-medicine strategy. Tempus Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management said investments in artificial intelligence are driving strong growth in the company’s two largest businesses, particularly Oncology Diagnostics. The company also cited progress in data and modeling capabilities, supporting its precision-medicine strategy. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance remained solid. Tempus maintained or updated 2026 revenue guidance at approximately $1.6 billion, broadly in line with Wall Street expectations. The guidance reinforces investor confidence in continued top-line expansion, although it does not represent a major upside surprise. Tempus AI earnings conference call

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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