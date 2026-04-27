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Insider Selling: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Sells 4,306 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Texas Instruments logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Director Todd Bluedorn sold 4,306 shares on April 24 at an average price of $274.25 for about $1.18 million, cutting his stake by 34.46% to 8,191 shares.
  • Texas Instruments beat Q1 EPS estimates with $1.68 vs. $1.37, reported revenue up 18.6% year‑over‑year, and issued Q2 guidance of $1.77–2.05, spurring analyst upgrades and higher price targets.
  • The stock traded down about 2.8% to $269.50 on heavy volume, and the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share (ex‑dividend May 5) with a ~97% payout ratio.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) Director Todd Bluedorn sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,920.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,381.75. This represents a 34.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.50. 9,960,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,001. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $245.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $287.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 37,526 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 9,465 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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