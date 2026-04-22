Insider Selling: Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Sells 33,556 Shares of Stock

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) Director David Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $232,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Tilray Brands Trading Up 14.2%

Shares of TLRY stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,693,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $917.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.35 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 156.51%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray Brands presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLRY

Key Tilray Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts/technicals point to a recovery — Technical coverage says Tilray is showing an early reversal and breakout as U.S. cannabis rescheduling momentum builds, reinforcing a continuation of the rally. Tilray Brands (TLRY) Price Forecast: Cannabis Rescheduling Fuels Recovery

Analysts/technicals point to a recovery — Technical coverage says Tilray is showing an early reversal and breakout as U.S. cannabis rescheduling momentum builds, reinforcing a continuation of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Political headlines fueling optimism — Coverage notes a renewed rally after President Trump urged the DOJ to quickly reclassify cannabis to Schedule III, boosting hopes for faster industry tailwinds and option-market bullish positioning. Tilray Stock Pops on New Trump-Driven Cannabis Hopes. Should You Chase the Rally?

Political headlines fueling optimism — Coverage notes a renewed rally after President Trump urged the DOJ to quickly reclassify cannabis to Schedule III, boosting hopes for faster industry tailwinds and option-market bullish positioning. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullish note — Roth Capital’s Bill Kirk published a bullish outlook saying TLRY could rise >40% over 12 months based on three positive business developments, which can attract more buy-side interest. 1 Wall Street Analyst Says Tilray Stock Could Jump Over 40%. Should You Believe It?

Wall Street bullish note — Roth Capital’s Bill Kirk published a bullish outlook saying TLRY could rise >40% over 12 months based on three positive business developments, which can attract more buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call buying — Traders bought ~45,077 call options today (about +89% vs normal daily call volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that likely amplified the rally and implied volatility.

Unusually heavy call buying — Traders bought ~45,077 call options today (about +89% vs normal daily call volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that likely amplified the rally and implied volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Trading halt (LULD pause) — The stock experienced an exchange-imposed LULD pause around 11:49 AM due to rapid price movement; this is a volatility-control measure rather than a company-specific announcement.

Trading halt (LULD pause) — The stock experienced an exchange-imposed LULD pause around 11:49 AM due to rapid price movement; this is a volatility-control measure rather than a company-specific announcement. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental headwinds remain — Recent Q1 results showed an EPS miss and wide negative margins; analysts still model negative EPS for the year, so while headlines can drive short-term gains, underlying profitability issues could limit sustained upside.

Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Tilray Brands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company's stock.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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