Insider Selling: TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Director Sells $1,850,468.36 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 10,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.56, for a total value of $1,850,468.36. Following the sale, the director owned 61,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,054.36. This trade represents a 14.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Nick Khan sold 12,998 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $2,354,067.78.

On Monday, July 13th, Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $1,751,239.07.

On Friday, June 12th, Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $1,990,292.84.

On Monday, May 4th, Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,252.82.

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TKO Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of TKO traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.00. The company had a trading volume of 185,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,925. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.18. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is 117.91%.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 543.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Citizens Jmp began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of TKO Group from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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