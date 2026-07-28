Insider Selling: Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $1,858,450.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $1,858,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,894,939.51. This trade represents a 32.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of TRV stock traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.74. 774,051 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,379. The company's 50-day moving average price is $323.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.34. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.26 and a 12 month high of $398.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.51 EPS. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price target on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Travelers reported quarterly earnings of $10.04 per share, well above the $5.41 analyst consensus, while revenue of $12.15 billion also exceeded expectations. Earnings rose from $6.51 per share a year earlier, supporting the stock’s recent strength. The company reported a 16.95% net margin and 25.41% return on equity.

Travelers reported quarterly earnings of $10.04 per share, well above the $5.41 analyst consensus, while revenue of $12.15 billion also exceeded expectations. Earnings rose from $6.51 per share a year earlier, supporting the stock’s recent strength. The company reported a 16.95% net margin and 25.41% return on equity. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect Travelers to generate approximately $32.49 in earnings per share for the current fiscal year. The stock is trading near its 12-month high, suggesting that strong results may already be reflected in part of its valuation.

Analysts expect Travelers to generate approximately $32.49 in earnings per share for the current fiscal year. The stock is trading near its 12-month high, suggesting that strong results may already be reflected in part of its valuation. Negative Sentiment: Several senior executives sold a combined 52,667 shares for roughly $19.6 million in transactions dated July 21–24. CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 14,037 shares, while EVPs Mojgan M. Lefebvre, David Donnay Rowland, Michael Frederick Klein, Diane Kurtzman and Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin also reduced their holdings. The transactions were disclosed in SEC filings: CFO Form 4 filing Mojgan Lefebvre Form 4 filing David Rowland Form 4 filing

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

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