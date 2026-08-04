Insider Selling: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells $117,600.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) insider Phillip James Mason sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,418. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.33. 703,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,357. The company's 50 day moving average price is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

UMB Financial's stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, July 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 31st.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.63 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UMBF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 290.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,355 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,261 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,037 shares of the bank's stock worth $70,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,909,932 shares of the bank's stock valued at $328,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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