Insider Selling: United Rentals (NYSE:URI) EVP Sells $1,699,725.00 in Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) EVP William Grace sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total value of $1,699,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,869,155.30. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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United Rentals Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:URI traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $1,125.18. The stock had a trading volume of 98,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,781. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,056.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $920.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.59 and a 1-year high of $1,177.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.53 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 31.72%. United Rentals's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $1,335.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised United Rentals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $1,421.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,226.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,708,877 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,192,357,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,981 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,087,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,017,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,380 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $587,496,000 after purchasing an additional 103,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,347 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $631,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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