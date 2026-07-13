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Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 9,500 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
United Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • United Therapeutics CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares on July 10 at an average price of $544.60, for total proceeds of about $5.17 million. After the sale, she still owned 40,513 shares, and the transaction represented a 19% reduction in her holdings.
  • The stock fell 2.1% in Monday trading to $535.77, though it remained near the upper end of its 52-week range. The company has a market cap of about $22.74 billion and a beta of 0.58.
  • Analysts remain constructive on UTHR despite the latest earnings miss, with ten Buy ratings and two Hold ratings. The consensus price target is $644.82, and several firms recently raised their targets or reiterated bullish ratings.
  • Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.60, for a total transaction of $5,173,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,379.80. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1%

UTHR traded down $11.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $535.77. The stock had a trading volume of 294,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,523. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $609.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $644.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 474 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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