Insider Selling: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 157,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,158.26. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $126,742.50.

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $111,420.00.

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Vaxcyte Price Performance

Vaxcyte stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 886,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,150. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.23. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCVX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,463.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 22,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

Further Reading

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