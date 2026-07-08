Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells $11,111.10 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $11,111.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 988,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,891,091.21. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 46 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $460.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 11,818 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $122,079.94.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,410 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $44,276.40.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,077 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $20,894.62.

On Monday, June 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,034 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $50,893.74.

On Friday, May 29th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,200 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $42,336.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,079 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $31,097.90.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,728 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $27,389.12.

On Friday, May 22nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,767 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $58,016.02.

On Thursday, May 21st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,429 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,215.83.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VINP stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 21,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VINP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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